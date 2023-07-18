Thane: A man, who wanted to seek revenge from a rival gang for attacking his younger brother, fired from a country-made weapon and injured one of his two accomplices in Ambernath on Saturday afternoon. Man aims at rival but shoots accomplice

According to the Ambernath police, Chandan Bhadoria’s younger brother was allegedly attacked by a rival gang member, Vivek Naidu, in Kalyan a few months ago and a case was registered at Mahatma Phule police station.

Following this, Bhadoria and his two subordinates—Alok Yadav and Rohitsingh Puna—were planning an attack on Naidu and all of them came to Badlapur in search of Naidu’s team members, the police said.

“On Saturday, the trio went for a party at a farmhouse near Barvi Dam in Badlapur. When they were returning to Kalyan, they spotted a member of Naidu’s team, Atish Pawar, near Ganpat Dhaba. A heated argument broke out between Bhadoria and Pawar. Bhadoria then threatened Pawar with a gun,” Jagannath Kalaskar, senior police inspector, Ambernath police station, said.

“During the scuffle, Bhadoria misfired a bullet, which pierced the leg of his own accomplice, Yadav. The injured was immediately taken to a hospital,” the police inspector added.

“We received information about the firing and accordingly arrested Bhadoria and Puna,” the police said.

A case was registered against Bhadoria ,Puna and Yadav under section 506 (criminal Intimidation), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The three accused have three to four cases registered against them at various police stations in Kalyan.

