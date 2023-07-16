Assailants barge into house, shoot 65-year-old dead in Punjab’s Moga

Four unidentified men barged into a house and shot dead a 65-year-old man in Moga City in broad daylight on Sunday, officials said. The deceased was identified as Santokh Singh, 65, a resident of Bhagat Singh Nagar in Moga City, police added. Police said the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died on the spot. (Representational Photp)

As per the information, the incident took place in the afternoon when Santokh was watching television inside his house, along with his wife Mahinder Kaur.

Mahinder Kaur told the police that she opened the door and there persons entered her house. “Three persons, who had come in a Verna car, entered the house claiming they wanted to meet my son Sukhdev Singh. While one of the accused waited outside. When Santokh entered the room, one of the persons opened fire at him from a revolver,” she added.

Police said Santokh suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died on the spot.

After getting information, Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) J Elanchezhian and other senior cops rushed to the spot.

SSP said the police have started the investigation. “The accused have been spotted in CCTV footage, and police are trying to identify them,” he added.

Police sources said the deceased’s son Sukhdev Singh alias Seba is lodged in jail and is facing several criminal cases.

“Police are also trying to find the link whether the murder was due to the criminal history of the deceased’s son,” a police official, who didn’t wish to be named, added.

A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act at Moga City police station.

