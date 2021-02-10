Desilting to begin soon in Mumbai as ₹152-crore contracts for nullah work cleared
In a bid to ensure that there is no flooding during monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said work to desilt nullahs and rivers will start in the next two weeks. BMC’s standing committee has approved contracts worth over Rs152 crore for purpose.
According to the information given by BMC, about 32-km length of nullahs will be cleaned in island city, for which BMC will incur expenses around Rs12.19 crore. In the eastern suburbs, more than 100km of nullahs in eastern suburbs and 140km in western suburbs, which will cost BMC Rs21.03 crore and Rs29.37 crore, respectively.
As per the civic body’s schedule, it has to complete 70% of the desilting before the monsoon, another 20% during the monsoon and the remaining 10% after the end of the season.
Additionally, BMC also approved the contract for the cleaning work of Mithi River at Rs89.66 crore. Eight percent of the cleaning work will be done before monsoon, while the remaining 20% after that.
During rainfall, the runoff flows through the water entrances located along the city’s roads, through the laterals and into the underground drains, which connect to the nullahs in the suburbs before finally draining out into the sea.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that the desilting work will kick off in the city in a timely manner only because BMC elections are scheduled early next year. BJP corporator and standing committee member Bhalchandra Shirsat said, “The cleaning is starting on time this year, and it is a good sign. But we should not forget it’s been done on time only this year to ensure there is minimal flooding owing to elections in 2022.”
Meanwhile, BMC’s standing committee on Monday approved the appointment of contractors for addressing the problem of flooding at 58 spots, including Gandhi Market (Matunga), JK Mehta Road (Santacruz), Cargo complex (Andheri East), Lokhande Marg (Chembur), Gautam Nagar (Deonar), Chandavarkar lane (Borivli) and Mahesh Nagar (Goregaon). The work, estimated to cost around Rs190 crore, includes widening of storm water drains, river, nullahs etc.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minimum temperature in Mumbai drops to 17.6 degrees Celsius
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Desilting to begin soon in Mumbai as ₹152-crore contracts for nullah work cleared
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai’s first desalination plant gets BMC panel’s go-ahead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala in Thane AEC custody till Friday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Avian influenza: 100,000 more birds culled as virus spreads in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supply hit, onion prices rise in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel prices rise: Petrol at ₹93.8/l in Mumbai, diesel for ₹84.36
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 days after Amit Shah’s Maharashtra visit, 6 BJP councillors join Shiv Sena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why did Fadnavis take oath secretly: Shiv Sena hits back at Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DIG accused of assaulting Vij’s brother suspended; court grants him bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coaching classes owners seek Maharashtra govt’s approval to reopen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
500 Thane cops vaccinated; KDMC chief takes the shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unease in AIADMK as Sasikala returns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poor response to post-Covid-19 rehab centre in Kalyan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Builder stages kidnapping to avoid repaying ₹80 lakh, booked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox