DHBVN MD inspects power control room in Manesar

Gurugram: Days after Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala asked officials to ensure quality supply of electricity to industries in Gurugram, the newly-appointed managing director of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVN), Amit Khatri, carried out a detailed inspection of a major supply control room in Manesar on Saturday.

DHBVN officials said that the control room, known as supervisory control and data acquisition centre, operates six substations and 218 feeders in Manesar and helps in tackling line tripping, outages and local fault detection along with real time load monitoring. They said the substations and feeders are for supplying interrupted power supply to industrial units in the area.

On January 4, the minister had held a meeting in the city with power department officials and industrial consumers and had asked officials to ensure quality power supply to industries.

Officials said that Khatri enquired about the functioning and operational pattern of the control room to know how the supply and monitoring takes place. He was accompanied by representatives of the industrial association of Manesar during the inspection.

Khatri also carried out inspection of the Bhoran Kalan subdivision of the DHBVN on Saturday, besides carrying inspection of the Maruti subdivision and substation at Sector 23A on the previous day.