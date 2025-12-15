Digital database of farmland to be created for Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced that a ‘digital database of farmland’ and a ‘state farmer registry’ will soon be created for the national capital in order to ensure accurate land records and eliminate discrepancies such as fake claims, incorrect land area and forged documents. An official said the move aimed at transparency in crop insurance, compensation, minimum support price and subsidy schemes (File photo)

Gupta said that under the Centre’s Special Assistance to the States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, a digital identity of farmers and a geo-mapped record of agricultural land will be created in Delhi. “It will eliminate discrepancies in schemes such as crop insurance, compensation, minimum support price and subsidies. This system will provide farmers with proper identification, rights and transparency in the overall process,” she added.

The Delhi government recently approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central government for the project. “The Central government will provide financial assistance for this project. The assistance will not be given as a one-time grant but will be released based on the achievement of defined targets,” Gupta said.

She added that the Union government had announced a special assistance package of ₹5,000 crore for states across the country under this scheme.

“Delhi will now receive its share from the package. The government is preparing to create a digital farmer registry, develop a complete digital map of agricultural land, and begin a digital crop survey. For the first time in Delhi, manual crop inspection (girdawari) will be replaced with a digital crop survey. The geo-location of every field will be recorded and photographs of crops will be taken and linked with satellite maps,” Gupta said.

A government official said the digital database will create an authentic and verifiable record of every field, ensuring transparency in crop insurance, compensation, minimum support price and subsidy schemes. “All agricultural land will undergo geo-referencing, making land maps available on a digital platform. Each field will be recorded with an accuracy of 20 metres,” official added.

The revenue department has been assigned the responsibility for this project, as it is the primary custodian of land records. “In addition, a special project monitoring unit will be established to ensure timely completion of tasks and prevent delays in receiving funds from the Centre. It will fast-track the preparation of digital records of agricultural land so that funds from the Centre can be received at the earliest.”