The Delhi government will open applications next month for its monthly assistance of ₹6,000 to persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) needing high support, officials said, adding that the application portal was nearly ready and will be launched simultaneously. Disability aid portal to open next month

Notified on October 1, the scheme aims to provide financial assistance to persons with benchmark disabilities who are having high support needs. “The allowance is intended to help beneficiaries meet expenses related to caregiver support or other essential services, including psychological counselling, medical treatment, occupational therapy, speech therapy, physiotherapy, assistive aids and appliances, or any other form of support necessary for their well-being and rehabilitation,” the notification read.

Social welfare minister Ravindra Singh Indraj said: “The objective is to identify those with higher care needs in a transparent and uniform manner. In one of the meetings this week, the portal was shown to me and it’s almost ready. Beneficiaries will be able to apply from next month.”

According to the notification, the assistance will be provided under a revised framework that introduces a structured medical assessment and eligibility scoring system.

According to welfare department officials, the assistance amount will be credited directly into the bank account of eligible beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer (DBT). If required, the financial assistance can also be transferred to a family member’s account to ensure continuity of support, officials said.

A key feature of the revised scheme, officials said, is a detailed disability assessment conducted by a medical board. “Doctors from multiple departments will evaluate applicants on various parameters and assign marks based on the severity of disability and functional limitations” an official said, adding that this assessment was integral to determining eligibility under the programme.

For physical disabilities, applicants with a disability of 40-59% will be awarded 15 marks, those with 60-79% disability will receive 20 marks, and those with 80-100% disability will be given 25 marks. The same marking pattern will apply to mental disabilities.

In addition, applicants will also be assessed on their ability to perform daily activities independently. Those unable to bathe, dress, or comb their hair will receive 10 marks, while those unable to use the toilet or get out of bed will also be awarded 10 marks each. Applicants who are unable to feed themselves will get 5 marks. An additional 5 marks each will be given for lack of cognitive or mental ability and inability to access healthcare services.

Officials said applicants who secure 60 marks or more will be eligible for the ₹6,000 monthly assistance, adding that the “online application process is expected to simplify access, reduce paperwork, and improve accountability in disbursal.”

Further details regarding documentation requirements, medical board schedules, and application timelines will be notified once the portal is officially launched, officials added.