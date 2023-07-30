Viral Video: PRD jawans removed from duty for thrashing disabled youth, probe on

GORAKHPUR Two Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) jawans have been removed from duty after a purported video of them beating a disabled youth surfaced on social media. The alleged incident took place at Adarsh crossing in Deoria’s Rudrapur on Saturday night.

Around three dozen disabled people stage a demonstration at Rudrapur police station on Sunday and asked for the arrest of the accused duo. (Reoresentational photo)

Taking cognisance of the viral video on Sunday, the chief development officer of Deoria, Ravindra Kumar, set up a three-member inquiry committee to probe the incident.

Meanwhile, the police station in-charge of Rudrapur, Naveen Sinha, has confirmed that the accused jawans -- Abhishek Singh and Rajendra Mani -- were posted at Adarsh crossing at the time of the alleged incident.

He added that police have lodged a case against the accused duo after receiving a complaint from Sachin, the man who was thrashed. It has been learnt that Sachin was thrashed by the jawans when he asked them for a bottle of water.

Infuriated over the incident, around three dozen disabled people stage a demonstration at Rudrapur police station on Sunday and asked for the arrest of the accused duo.

