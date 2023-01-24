District education & training institutes to be developed as Centres of Excellence in U.P.

LUCKNOW In a bid to upgrade primary education in the state, the basic education department of Uttar Pradesh government will develop District Education and Training Institutes (DIETs) as Centres of Excellence. In the first phase, DIETs in Varanasi, Jhansi, Meerut, Aligarh, and Gorakhpur will be given the upgrade, said Sandeep Singh, minister of state basic education, on Tuesday.

Inaugurating a workshop (themed on innovation) on the day, the minister said, “In today’s changing era, the level and scope of education has expanded. Besides, the medium of imparting education to children is changing with changing times. Therefore, we are ensuring the availability of smart classes in schools. Laptop and tablets are also being made available to the students. It is seen that education levels increase in the schools that are equipped with basic facilities. This also increases the attraction of children and parents towards government schools.”

The inauguration event was held at the Indira Gandhi Foundation by the State Council Educational Research and Training in Uttar Pradesh. The event was aimed at encouraging innovations in line with National Education Policy-2020.

“There was a time when children used to come to schools and learn from their teachers but today, students have different types of information sources. In such a situation, it is our responsibility to provide the right direction to the children. Our teachers are making efforts in this direction but with innovative methods, they can give more momentum to this work and ensure the overall development of students,” the minister added.