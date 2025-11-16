District-level committee formed in Gautam Budh Nagar for faster compensation in hit-and-run cases

GREATER NOIDA: The GB Nagar administration has constituted a district-level committee to ensure quick and transparent compensation to victims of hit-and-run accidents, officials said on Saturday. The move comes amid frequent reports of hit-and-run incidents along expressways and high-traffic zones in the district (HT photo)

The action is in compliance with the circular issued earlier this month by the Union ministry of road transport and highways regarding compensation to such victims.

Udit Narayan Pandey, assistant regional transport officer (enforcement), said the committee aims to simplify and expedite the process of providing financial assistance to affected families. “The objective is to make the process more transparent and time-bound so that victims or their families do not face unnecessary delays,” Pandey said, urging residents to apply promptly as per the prescribed guidelines to avail the benefits.

The committee will be chaired by district magistrate Medha Roopam, who will also serve as the claims settlement commissioner. The members of the committee include the additional district magistrate (administration), claim investigation officer or sub-divisional magistrate, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), chief medical officer, and assistant regional transport officer (enforcement).

An NGO or a voluntary organisation nominated by the chairperson, and an officer nominated by the General Insurance Council have also been included, with the latter serving as the member-secretary, officials said.

According to transport department officials, victims’ families will receive ₹2 lakh in the event of death in a hit-and-run accident, and ₹50,000 in case of serious injuries. Eligible applicants can apply through the ‘Hit and Run Compensation Scheme’ portal at https://pathanamthitta.nic.in/en/hitandrun/. Applicants must submit Form-1 (as per Para 20(1)) and Form-4 (affidavit) available on the portal to the concerned sub-divisional magistrate in Gautam Budh Nagar.

The move comes amid frequent reports of hit-and-run incidents along expressways and high-traffic zones in the district. Locals welcomed the initiative, saying it could bring relief to affected families. “Earlier, many families didn’t know how to claim compensation or gave up because of the lengthy process. If this is handled at the district level, it will help people get timely support,” said Rajesh Yadav, a resident of Noida’s Sector 122.

Officials said the committee will meet periodically to review pending claims, and ensure that assistance is disbursed within the stipulated time frame.