The two children, aged between three and five years, were hammered to death while another one-year-old child was seriously injured, allegedly by their cousin Arbaz (20) and his friend Hasnain (22), in Purnea on Tuesday evening. The brutal assault was reportedly carried out under the influence of drugs, as both accused are believed to be habitual drug users. Districts close to Nepal and West Bengal turn into safe haven for drug smugglers

According to police, Arbaz was stopped from consuming drugs by his uncle — the father of the victims. Enraged, he allegedly attacked the children with the handle of a hand pump, killing two on the spot and leaving the youngest critically injured. Locals said drug abuse has spiralled in the region, warning that more such incidents may follow.

This is not the first instance of drug-fuelled violence in the area. Four years ago, 22-year-old Sunny Sinha was knifed to death in Purnea town after he stopped a group of drug-addicted urchins from consuming smack. The same year, a man in Saharsa allegedly shot his father dead after being admonished for taking drugs.

In 2022, a couple in Supaul was brutally murdered, reportedly by drug addicts, following an altercation over drug use at their tea stall. That same year, two men in Madhepura were shot dead after they opposed drug sales in their locality.

In 2024, 23-year-old Mohammad Shamshad was shot after he reportedly raised his voice against drug trafficking in his neighbourhood in Katihar.

These cases represent only the tip of the iceberg. Many incidents go unreported due to fear, turning these border districts into safe havens for drug peddlers, smugglers and addicts — despite repeated claims by security agencies that they are cracking down on narcotics networks.

In June this year, Purnea police, led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Sweety Sahrawat, launched a four-day awareness campaign, Operation Prahar, to curb rampant drug abuse, particularly among the youth. “The campaign continues and arrests are being made regularly, but the numbers hardly diminish,” a police officer admitted. He said the districts sharing borders with Nepal and West Bengal remain especially vulnerable as conduits for drug smuggling.

Kishanganj SP Sagar Kumar, who has been conducting aggressive raids, said, “Our campaign against drug peddlers and smugglers will continue, and we have taken strong action against them.”

Smack (heroin) has emerged as a dangerous lifestyle drug among youth and even children, not just in these two regions but across Bihar — a trend some officials fear mirrors Punjab’s narcotics crisis.

“Drug mafias first pull youngsters and children into addiction, and once they are trapped, they push them into the trade,” a senior police officer said, expressing alarm at the number of youths under 22 being arrested. “The daily recovery of contraband and the involvement of minors is shocking.”

Saharsa-based social activist Amit Anand said the thriving drug racket is deeply worrying. “Every district has special police teams to monitor drug abusers and suppliers, yet the trade goes unabated,” he said. “Upright policing and committed social workers working together can produce results.”