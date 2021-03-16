Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao tests positive for Covid-19

PUNE Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. He has been conducting a series of meetings with district and corporation officers in the light of increasing Covid cases in Pune city and the district over the last few days.

Last week, a Covid review meeting was held at the divisional commissioner’s office. Important officials and elected representatives, including Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar, were present for this meeting.

According to the officials, the staff members in the divisional commissioner office will be tested according to protocol.

“As of today, staff members haven’t reported any symptoms. According to the SOPs the steps will be taken,” said Santosh Patil, deputy commissioner at the Pune Divisional Commissionerate.