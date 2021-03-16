Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao tests positive for Covid-19
PUNE Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. He has been conducting a series of meetings with district and corporation officers in the light of increasing Covid cases in Pune city and the district over the last few days.
Last week, a Covid review meeting was held at the divisional commissioner’s office. Important officials and elected representatives, including Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar, were present for this meeting.
According to the officials, the staff members in the divisional commissioner office will be tested according to protocol.
“As of today, staff members haven’t reported any symptoms. According to the SOPs the steps will be taken,” said Santosh Patil, deputy commissioner at the Pune Divisional Commissionerate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Home isolation numbers on the increase in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao tests positive for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Standing committee sanctions Rs7.50 crore for restarting of Jumbo Covid care centres
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMPML ridership numbers drop by 50% in face of new restrictions in city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune lags Mumbai, Nagpur in phase 2 of vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As second wave looms for Pune, number of tests being conducted not increasing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No last show for single-screen cinemas: Laxminarayan theatre will not reopen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED books Agra builders’ firm for duping investors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pvt doc accused of performing surgery at govt hosp, probe ordered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Husband, son of Ludhiana councillor booked for trespass, assault in cross FIR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar mandates Covid-19 negative report for travellers from Maharashtra, Punjab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High court orders judicial probe into activist’s alleged custodial torture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amaravati land scam case: Chandrababu Naidu gets CID notice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Civic Sanskriti: Why street vendors must not become a Covid-19 casualty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrests gangster Ravi Pujari for extorting property consultant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox