DM holds meeting to outline preparations for Independence Day celebrations

Lucknow District magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar chaired a meeting on Thursday to outline the arrangements for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations in Lucknow. The chosen theme for this year’s commemoration is “Meri Maati Mera Desh”, he said, while adding that August 14 will be observed as “Vibhajan Vibhishika Diwas,” a day to reflect on the partition horrors. District magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar (HT File)

Gangwar highlighted that the 76th Independence Day program is scheduled to unfold outside the Vidhan Bhawan. Anticipating the participation of around 3,000 individuals, who will proudly wave the Indian flag, the event aims to pay tribute to heroes, freedom fighters, armed forces, paramilitary units, armed police personnel, as well as the families of esteemed police heroes and martyrs.

The flag hoisting ceremony on the day will be led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Complementing this, the information department will curate a photo exhibition showcasing diverse freedom fighters, accompanied by engaging cultural performances.

The DM also underscored the importance of proper street lightning and beautification, urging collaboration between the municipal corporation and the Lucknow Development Authority. As part of the celebrations, free medical camps will be established in the city’s slums, extending much-needed care to the underserved communities.

On August 14, the solemn “Vibhajan Vibhishika Diwas” will be commemorated at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, alongside a tree plantation initiative spearheaded by the CM at Amrit Vatika.

Students embrace ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ with Tricolour t-shirt art

In line with the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign, the U.P’s archaeological department, in collaboration with Simran Seva Sansthan and St James Mission School, held a Tricolour-themed T-shirt painting competition for approximately 100 school students at their Rajajipuram campus in Lucknow on Thursday.

The competition was a part of the closing ceremony of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Har Ghar Tricolour celebrations, followed by an engaging quiz competition. The winners were honoured with trophies, certificates, and sets of flags and pencils.

During the event, Madhu Gupta, Principal of St James, extended a warm welcome to Rajeev Kumar Trivedi, an officer from the department, by presenting him a bouquet of flowers. Geeta Sahi and Balihari Seth from the department, along with Simarjit Kaur, Director of Simran Seva Sansthan, and the school’s teachers were also in attendance.

