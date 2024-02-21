Doctors from across India to attend 3-day 29th national meet of IMS from Feb 25 in Prayagraj

The 29th National Conference of Indian Menopause Society (IMS)—IMSCON-2024— will be organised in Sangam city at Allahabad Medical Association’s Convention Centre from February 23 to 25. The conference will be hosted by the Allahabad Menopause Society (a branch of IMS). Organisers sharing details regarding IMSCON-2024 in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Around 200 doctors and experts from all over India will be attending the three-day conference here. The theme of the conference will be ‘Me: No;pause (A New Inning): Health-Happiness-Harmony’. The conference will be inaugurated by the Allahabad high court judge justice Rahul Chaturvedi at AMA Convention Centre on February 23 at 6.30pm.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“This is for the first time such a conference is being organised in Prayagraj in which women’s health after menopause will be extensively covered by expert doctors from all over India. The idea is to encourage women to go for regular health screening and lead a healthy life in middle age and beyond,” said Dr Vandana Bansal.

On February 23, a pre-conference live laparoscopy and hysteroscopy workshop will be organised in which surgeons will demonstrate advanced surgery techniques for treatment of different gynaecological disorders. The surgery will be relayed live at AMA Convention Centre.

Some renowned doctors including Dr Shailesh Puntambekar from Pune, Dr Hafiz Rehman (Kochi), Dr HP Pattanaik (Bhubaneswar), Dr Farendra Bhardwaj (Agra), Dr Vandana Bansal and advanced laparoscopy and cancer surgeon Dr Arpit Bansal will operate on different cases. In this series, two more workshops on ultrasound and cosmetic gynaecology will be organised, organising secretary Dr Anjula Sahai said.

Organising chairperson and eminent IVF expert Dr Vandana Bansal, organising secretaries Dr Anjula Sahai and Dr Chitra Pandey, scientific chairperson Dr Amrita Chaurasia, scientific advisor Dr Manju Verma, conference coordinator Dr Ranjana Khanna and Dr Shanti Chaurasia shared these details while addressing media persons here on Wednesday.