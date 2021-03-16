Doctors in north corporation threaten to go on leave on Friday, launch indefinite strike after to demand pending wages
New Delhi
Doctors from North Delhi municipal Corporation-run hospitals have threatened to go on mass leave on Friday, followed by launching an indefinite strike next week onwards over non-payment of salaries for the last four months. The doctors from Hindu Rao and Kasturba hospitals of the north corporation had gone on a strike last year as well, which was later called off in October, on assurances that their salaries will be released.
“Doctors of North MCD are deeply anguished and very disturbed due to non-payment of their salaries of last four months, which has made their life extremely difficult due to hardships forced on them. Today, we feel traumatized and humiliated as the corporation has once again forced us to beg and that too for our own due salaries,” said a letter by the municipal Corporation Doctors’ Association to the MCD commissioner.
The letter said, “As most hospitals and many peripheral health units are also involved in vaccine administration, sampling, contact tracing and data reporting of Covid-19, hence suitable alternate arrangements will be made beforehand to avoid any hardship to patients and concerned government organisations/authorities. During the strike period, work at the casualty ward will remain unaffected. The responsibility for this strike shall lie with the government which forced us to take this bitter avoidable step.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrests gangster Ravi Pujari for extorting property consultant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC rejects 13-year-old rape survivor’s plea to terminate advanced pregnancy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court orders ₹15 lakh relief to Amritsar man acquitted of terror charges 20 years ago
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana Improvement Trust takes possession of school land amid staff resistance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thrashing of dalit boys: Punjab child rights panel seeks action against Sangrur panchayat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Village in Ludhiana declared containment zone as 30 students test positive for Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MNS puts up hoardings in Gujarati to woo community in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachin Vaze’s kin moves Bombay HC, says ex-cop’s arrest by NIA is illegal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khwaja Yunus case: Sachin Vaze’s role remains untried in court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man held for molesting woman passenger on board Rajdhani Exp
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachin Vaze case: Sena’s Varun Sardesai to sue Nitesh Rane for defamation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 12K take the jabs at 122 vaccination sites in Lucknow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strict lockdown imposed in Nagpur as Covid-19 cases continue to rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
41-year-old killed, 3 hurt in car-van collision on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doctors in north corporation threaten to go on leave on Friday, launch indefinite strike after to demand pending wages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox