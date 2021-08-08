Doctors report spike in cases of Covid recoveries with heart problems

PUNE Doctors in the city are reporting recovered Covid patients who are encountering heart problems, such as chest pains, sudden palpitations, heart-attacks, heart-swelling, heart failure, low pump capacity (low ejection fraction), blood clotting, and arrhythmia (abnormal heartbeat).

Cases of heart attack or heart failure in Covid-19 recovered patients within three months of recovery are rising, say doctors.

To keep the heart healthy, post-Covid, patients should go for a regular cardiac screening every six months, stick to a healthy diet, stay physically active and take medication, as suggested by the doctor.

Experts have often found that although Covid-19 is primarily a lung infection, it is known to leave an impact on other organs as well, including the cardiac system. The high levels of inflammation in the body during covid19 treatment as the body’s immune system fights the virus can cause complications outside the lungs too.

In some cases it was found that those who had not reported any cardiac issues before the Covid-19 infection reported cardiac issues after recovering from the infection.

Dr Pramod Narkhede, cardiologist at Apollo Clinic said, “After getting infected with coronavirus, patients encounter chest pain, myocarditis (inflammation of heart muscle), heart attack, heart failure, blood clotting, arrhythmia (abnormal heartbeat), and stroke. These problems may be seen after recovery from the Covid infection. It was observed that 78 of 100 patients diagnosed with the infection reported symptoms of heart damage and inflammation.”

“Mainly young adults and elderly patients are suffering from this. Many people experience shortness of breath, chest pain or palpitations. Any of these problems could be related to the heart, but they could also be due to other factors, including the aftermath of being very ill, prolonged inactivity and spending weeks convalescing in bed. Six of 10 patients seen in the OPD, who did not have pre-existing heart problems, have post-Covid cardiac symptoms. Those who have pre-existing heart problems should be cautious and have regular medications and follow ups. Regularly checking and medical attention can prevent lethal complications,” said Dr Narkhede.

Dr Keerthi Prakash Kotla, consultant pathologist at a city laboratory in Pune said, “Those who have developed chest pain post-Covid recovery or those who have already suffered from heart problems and have got infected with Covid-19 should go for cardiac tests to know the functioning of the heart. ECG, X-Ray chest and lipid profile and should be repeated after six months in high-risk individuals with pre-existing conditions like diabetes and hypertension .These tests will help to determine whether there is any damage to the heart. Don’t forget to go for regular follow-ups too”.

Dr Amit Sinkar, cardiologist at Lokmanya Hospital in Pune, said, “Currently, many post-Covid patients are encountering various heart problems. Heart beat irregularities and heart failure are seen in patients usually within three months of recovering from Covid. Heart failure can develop due to myocardial inflammation (Which can happen after any viral infection), or worsening of existing Cardiomyopathy (impairment of heart pumping function). Incidences of blood clots in blood vessels of heart and brain are increased after getting infected with Covid-19. This often leads to heart attacks and strokes (Paralysis) due to poor blood supply to the heart and brain, respectively. Currently, we have patients with increased heart rates after recovering from Covid. These patients need constant monitoring and follow up.”

Dr Dhanesh Kamarkar, consultant cardiovascular surgeon at Ruby Hall Clinic said, “Yes we are seeing a rise in the number of complaints related to clotting in the legs, abdomen and arteries among Covid-19 recovered patients. Clotting problems in the arteries are among those with predisposed factors like diabetes, high cholesterol, and chronic kidney disease. This rise in numbers is more evident following the second wave as we did not see so many cases in the first wave. Also during the second wave we did see use of steroids. Most of the clotting cases are reported in middle-aged or senior patients, but a few also in younger patients.”