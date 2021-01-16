Dr Bhansali from Bombay Hospital to get vaccine
Bombay Hospital’s consultant physician Dr Gautam Bhansali, who has not taken a single off since the Covid-19 outbreak, finally has a reason to smile. He will be among the first beneficiaries of the vaccine against Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, at BYL Nair Hospital on Saturday morning.
On Friday evening, Dr Bhansali, who was made the in-charge of all private Covid-19 hospitals in Mumbai during the peak of the pandemic, had received a call from Nair Hospital on Friday, asking him to reach the vaccination centre by 9.30am on Saturday to get inoculated with the Covishield vaccine.
He had registered for the vaccine along with other healthcare workers from Bombay Hospital last month.
“Being a doctor, I think it is my responsibility to get the vaccination administered and so that the general public trusts its efficiency. So when the hospital asked me if I wanted to get the shot tomorrow [Saturday], I readily agreed,” said Dr Bhansali.
Dr Bhansali, who has worked round the clock to take care of Covid-19 patients, said, “I haven’t taken a day off since the pandemic broke out. Now, almost 10 months later, I am happy to get the vaccine. I hope this immunisation programme marks the end of the pandemic.”
