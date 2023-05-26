Mafia Sudheer Singh surrenders in Maharajganj court

After mafia Ajeet Shahi surrendered before the court here on May 18, another dreaded mafia of the district Sudheer Singh surrendered before a court in Maharajganj district on Thursday evening. At least 38 cases of loot, extortion and murder are registered against Sudheer Singh in different police stations.(Representational image)

Sudheer Singh is wanted in 2003 loot case under Shyamderva police station of the district. A non-bailable warrant was issued against him in 2008 in the same case but he remained absconding for the last 15 years.

SP Maharajganj Dr Kaustubh confirmed that in a fresh crackdown against criminals, the district police had issued another non-bailable warrant against Sudheer Singh and others.

Though police personnel were tracing his location in Nepal, they failed to anticipate the surrender of the hard-core criminal who reached before Chief judicial magistrate Saurabh Srivastav’s court with his supporters in three luxury cars and surrendered himself.

Mafia-turned-politician Sudheer Singh had contested assembly elections of 2022 on BSP ticket. At least 38 cases of loot, extortion and murder are registered against Sudheer Singh in different police stations.

Earlier, the police had seized property worth ₹10 crore of Singh and also seized his two flats in the city and four luxurious cars .

The district police have now tightened their grip over another mafia Vinod Upadhyay and registered a fresh case of demanding extortion from a lawyer against Vinod and his five other accomplices on Thursday.

He said police had lodged FIR against Vinod Upadhyay, his brother Sanjay and driver Chotu and two others. Police have also seized the luxury car of Vinod Upadhyay.