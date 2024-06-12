‘Drunk’ earthmover driver vandalises toll booths in Hapur

Irked when asked to pay toll charges, an earthmover driver vandalised at least two booths of Chhajarsi toll plaza in Hapur on Tuesday. As he sped away towards Garhmukteshwar, he rammed a car and two motorcycles injuring three people at the site. A screengrab from a video of the incident uploaded on social media (HT)

Police said the driver, who had been arrested by Garhmukteshwar police, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Charges against the driver include that of attempt to murder and vandalism. The toll plaza in question is on National Highway 9 under Pilkhua police station limits of Hapur.

A senior police official said the driver allegedly struck cabins 15 and 16 repeatedly, causing significant damage, and then fled the scene. Subsequently, upon receiving the information, the police arrived and began investigating the incident.

Hapur SP Abhishek Verma said the accused driver, Dheeraj, who vandalized the toll plaza, had been arrested. Based on a complaint from the earthmover’s owner, a case was registered against Dheeraj under serious charges. More charges would be added after receiving complaints from the people whose vehicles were damaged,” Verma added.