DTCP to launch online module to help buyers of affordable housing projects

Gurugram: To make it easier for home buyers to apply for affordable homes, the department of town and country planning has decided to launch a module on its website to facilitate online availability and submission of forms
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:36 PM IST

Gurugram: To make it easier for home buyers to apply for affordable homes, the department of town and country planning has decided to launch a module on its website to facilitate online availability and submission of forms. DTCP officials said the online module is being tested and it will be launched by next month.

The decision to create an online portal comes after complaints by buyers that they were not able to get applications for projects offering affordable housing from private developers.

The city has around 85 under-construction affordable housing projects and there are around 40,000 residential units in these projects. Affordable housing has witnessed maximum sales in the city in the last year, according to several real estate reports and the government has recently made several changes in the norms to make it an attractive proposition for buyers.

“To streamline the booking process of affordable projects and ensure transparency in allotment, it has been decided to launch an online module on DTCP website. The software is under trial and would be launched soon,” said Sanjiv Mann, senior town planner.

DTCP officials said a login ID and password will be issued to the developers who will have to upload details of the affordable projects and flats available for booking. A link for each project will be created and the buyers can click on these links and check the availability of flats and apply for a flat, if they are interested.

The buyers, who apply online, can also pay booking amount after which a booking number will be issued to the applicant. Those who want to surrender their flats can also do so on the same portal. The draw for allotment of flats will also be held online and till the time allotment does not happen, the booking amount will remain with the department. The department will return the booking amount to unsuccessful applicants in two to three days, said officials.

Department officials said they have been receiving complaints from home buyers that they were finding it difficult to procure application forms from private developers, who were allegedly selling them at a premium. The department also said that they have also asked the developers building affordable housing to share details of flats, whose allotment has been cancelled or which have been surrendered by buyers, so that these can be made available for allotment.

