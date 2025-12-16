Search
Tue, Dec 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

DU committee to submit report on student alleging harassment

ByAheli Das
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 03:54 am IST

Delhi University’s committee will submit a report on a harassment allegation against a professor after a student claimed threats related to her social media posts.

Tasked with investigating a harassment charge alleged by a student against a professor, Delhi University’s (DU’s) independent committee will be submitting its reports to the vice-chancellor on Tuesday, officials told HT.

DU committee to submit report on student alleging harassment
DU committee to submit report on student alleging harassment

The MA student had posted a video on social media last week, alleging that the head of department had threatened her to take down her videos in which she had accused a professor of harassment. She had also claimed that her exam admit card had not been issued because of the same.

Rajni Abbi, director of DU’s south campus and the chairperson of the committee, told HT: “Since the student has been posting the professor’s photo on social media, he has approached the cyber crime department and lodged a complaint. The committee has repeatedly tried to reach the student but she has not been answering, so we will be taking her statement that she has given to the police.”

HT tried to reach out to both the student and the professor concerned, but no response was received.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said: “A complaint was received from the professor and an inquiry was conducted. The student was traced to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and her statement was recorded. However, preliminary investigation suggested that no cognisable offence had been committed. No police action has been taken so far.”

News / Cities / Other Cities / DU committee to submit report on student alleging harassment
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Delhi University’s independent committee will report its findings on a harassment charge against a professor to the vice-chancellor on Tuesday. The MA student alleged threats from her department head for posting videos accusing the professor. Despite attempts to contact her, the committee is relying on her police statement, as the professor has lodged a complaint with cyber crime.