Tasked with investigating a harassment charge alleged by a student against a professor, Delhi University’s (DU’s) independent committee will be submitting its reports to the vice-chancellor on Tuesday, officials told HT. DU committee to submit report on student alleging harassment

The MA student had posted a video on social media last week, alleging that the head of department had threatened her to take down her videos in which she had accused a professor of harassment. She had also claimed that her exam admit card had not been issued because of the same.

Rajni Abbi, director of DU’s south campus and the chairperson of the committee, told HT: “Since the student has been posting the professor’s photo on social media, he has approached the cyber crime department and lodged a complaint. The committee has repeatedly tried to reach the student but she has not been answering, so we will be taking her statement that she has given to the police.”

HT tried to reach out to both the student and the professor concerned, but no response was received.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said: “A complaint was received from the professor and an inquiry was conducted. The student was traced to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and her statement was recorded. However, preliminary investigation suggested that no cognisable offence had been committed. No police action has been taken so far.”