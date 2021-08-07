DU considers naming new college in south Delhi after Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: The Delhi University (DU) is considering naming an upcoming college at Fatehpur Beri village in south Delhi after late Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushma Swaraj, officials said on Saturday.

“The University is considering naming the upcoming college after the first woman chief minister of Delhi Sushma Swaraj. Some other names are also under consideration. The final decision will be taken in the statutory bodies of the University, i.e Academic Council (AC) and Executive Council (EC),” said DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said.

Delhi government had in 2019 allotted 40 bighas of land to DU to build a college in the village. Though the construction is yet begin at the site, the university, in March last year, said the institute will be a women’s college and invited suggestions from the public for naming it.

In its notification issued on March 12, 2020, the University said, “The University of Delhi is going to establish a women’s college at Fatehpur Beri Village, Delhi, on the land recently allotted to the university by the Government of NCT of Delhi. A committee has been constituted to suggest a suitable name for the proposed women’s college. The committee in its meeting held on March 11, 2020, has decided to invite suggestions from the general public in this regard.”