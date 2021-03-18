DU teachers march to L-G office over govt’s ‘pattern of assistance’

New Delhi

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Thursday requested Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to order the government to withdraw the “pattern of assistance” document issued by to 12 fully funded government colleges in DU. The teachers’ body took out a protest march from DU Vice Chancellor’s office to the L-G office on Thursday against the introduction of a new pattern of funding in these 12 colleges.

Delhi government’s higher education department last week had asked the governing bodies of these colleges to pass a resolution stating that the pattern of assistance, as suggested by the Delhi government, and not that of the University Grants Commission (UGC), will be followed for the release of grant-in-aid.

The resolution was also to state that colleges can use “surplus funds” available with them for the purpose of paying salaries. The student society fund was to be excluded from “surplus funds”, since a legal case on whether student funds may be used for salary purposes is pending before the court. The governing bodies of two colleges, out of the 12, last Saturday had passed such a resolution.

Earlier on Tuesday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with the principals of these colleges and assured that the government will meet the DU officials to discuss the matter. He had also ordered to release of all pending funds to these colleges.

“The strength of the teachers’ collective came to the fore when DUTA protests and mass action programs forced the chief minister to release the much-delayed grant-in-aid to the 12 colleges. He has also promised to release the pending amount in a meeting with principals and chairpersons of these 12 colleges. However, the danger is far from over. The Delhi government is forcing these 12 colleges to adopt in their governing bodies the pattern of assistance issued by the directorate of higher education...The pattern of assistance document needs to be immediately withdrawn,” DUTA said in a statement.

The DUTA appeals L-G to intervene and resolve this matter at the earliest, the statement added.

A senior government official, who wished not to be named, said, “The government has already assured the principals of 12 colleges that it will take every effort to resolve the matter and discuss it with the university administration.