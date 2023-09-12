Easing Commute Delays: Speed trial completed on Gorakhpur’s third rail line

GORAKHPUR Operations on the third rail line in Gorakhpur commenced on Tuesday, effectively resolving the longstanding issue of extended waiting times for both long-distance passengers and trains at Cantt Railway Station before reaching Gorakhpur Junction. During the trial, the Commission for Railway Security observed trains running at speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour. (Representative photo)

The speed trial for the inaugural third rail line of the NE Railway, connecting Kusmhi and Gorakhpur Cantt Railway Station, was successfully completed on Monday. During the trial, the Commission for Railway Security observed trains running at speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour.

Notably, around 76 trains traveling from Delhi to Bihar via Gorakhpur had been cancelled for six days due to a mega block on the rail line for the construction of the third rail line. The non-interlocking work for this project has now concluded.

Pankaj Kumar Singh, chief public relations officer of NE Railway, confirmed that the speed trial demonstrated trains running at 120 kilometres per hour. He also mentioned that the addition of new rail lines would alleviate the congestion on this route.

Singh further elaborated that chief security commissioner of South East Railway, Manoj Arora, and other senior officials thoroughly examined security aspects, including the integration of the new rail line with existing lines, new yards, station panels, and signals.

Singh noted that chief administrative officer of construction for NE Railway, SC Srivastava, along with Divisional Railway Manager of Lucknow Division, Aditya Kumar, and Chief Engineer of Signal and Telecommunication were present during this significant occasion.

Meanwhile, Aditya Kumar, divisional railway manager for the Lucknow Zone, and project manager Raghvendra Kumar conducted an inspection of the ongoing remodelling work at Cantt Railway Station. They instructed officials to develop Cantt Railway Station into a terminal for Gorakhpur.

It is worth mentioning that the remodelling and expansion of Gorakhpur Cantt Railway Station are currently underway. According to sources, by the end of this year, passenger trains heading to Deoria and Padrauna will originate from Cantt Railway Station. This is expected to alleviate the congestion at Gorakhpur Junction Railway Station, reducing the waiting times for long-route trains at Cantt and Domingarh railway stations before reaching Gorakhpur Railway Junction.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON