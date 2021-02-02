East Delhi cops get sword-like metal batons, metal arm covers

New Delhi: Police personnel in east Delhi’s Shahdara district were given sword-like iron batons and a metal forearm cover on Monday to protect themselves from “rioters armed with swords”.

Senior officers who spoke on condition of anonymity said the batons were being used “as an experiment” after several cops were injured during clashes with protesters who carried swords during the Republic Day tractor rally taken out by the farmers who are protesting against the three contentious farm laws.

A picture of the policemen holding the improvised metal baton was widely circulated on social media on Monday. Officers aware of the matter, who wished not to be named, said so far only 10-15 policemen have been given the baton.

“It’s a makeshift arrangement to minimize injury in case of a sword attack. It is not an aggressive but defensive mechanism. The baton is 4-5 feet long and has a metallic arm guard that protects the person holding it against the attack by a sword,” the officer said.

“This [the metal forearm cover] can be used to stop an attack by a sharp-edged weapon. The guard and the baton are lightweight making it easy to carry,” he added.

The station house officer of Alipur police station, who was posted at Singhu Border, was injured after a protester allegedly attacked him with a sword on Friday. The SHO had sustained cuts in his left hand. The man was caught at the spot and arrested for attempting murder.

“We are not officially procuring it yet, the batons being used on an experimental basis,” said another officer.