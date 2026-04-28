ED raids 8 locations in C’garh land compensation case, 2 held for obstruction

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Tuesday said it conducted eight search operations in Chhattisgarh in connection with an alleged illegal receipt of land compensation linked to the Raipur–Visakhapatnam Highway Project between 2021-22 under the Bharatmala scheme.

ED in a press release said raids were carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (HT File Photo)

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ED in a press release said raids were carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 at eight locations in Abhanpur, Raipur, Dhamtari and Kurud.

Indian currency worth ₹66.9 lakh, silver bricks and other silver items weighing 37.13 kg, digital devices and incriminating documents were seized.

According to the agency, the investigation stems from a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the ACB/EOW, Raipur, against the then Abhanpur SDO (Revenue) Nirbhay Sahu and others under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the Indian Penal Code.

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The FIR alleged that the accused, in collusion with government officials obtained illegal compensation for land acquired for the highway project by falsifying and manipulating official land records.

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{{^usCountry}} ED also found that the accused, along with certain public servants and others, fraudulently obtained excess compensation by transferring land ownership even after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) issued a notification under Section 3A of the National Highways Act, 1956. The accused created multiple smaller land holdings before the notification under Section 3D was issued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ED also found that the accused, along with certain public servants and others, fraudulently obtained excess compensation by transferring land ownership even after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) issued a notification under Section 3A of the National Highways Act, 1956. The accused created multiple smaller land holdings before the notification under Section 3D was issued. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It further alleged that compensation was sanctioned and disbursed based on modified and manipulated khasra records, leading to inflated compensation payments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It further alleged that compensation was sanctioned and disbursed based on modified and manipulated khasra records, leading to inflated compensation payments. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The excess compensation so received constitutes proceeds of crime, causing wrongful loss to the government exchequer and corresponding unlawful gain to the accused persons,” the ED said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The excess compensation so received constitutes proceeds of crime, causing wrongful loss to the government exchequer and corresponding unlawful gain to the accused persons,” the ED said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Man and son booked for obstructing ED during raid {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Man and son booked for obstructing ED during raid {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A man and his son on Monday were booked for allegedly obstructing ED officials during a search at their residence in Raipur district, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A man and his son on Monday were booked for allegedly obstructing ED officials during a search at their residence in Raipur district, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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An FIR was registered at Abhanpur police station against Satya Narayan Gandhi along and his son Jai Prakash Gandhi. They were booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including voluntarily obstructing a public servant in discharge of duty and common intention.

According to police when ED officials reached their residence, the father-son duo allegedly turned aggressive, pushed ED deputy director Niraj Kumar Singh and prevented the officials from entering. Police said they allegedly abused the officials.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritesh Mishra ...Read More State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years. Read Less

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