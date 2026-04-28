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ED raids 8 locations in C’garh land compensation case, 2 held for obstruction

The FIR alleged that the accused, in collusion with government officials obtained illegal compensation for land acquired for the highway project

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 07:48 pm IST
By Ritesh Mishra, Raipur
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The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Tuesday said it conducted eight search operations in Chhattisgarh in connection with an alleged illegal receipt of land compensation linked to the Raipur–Visakhapatnam Highway Project between 2021-22 under the Bharatmala scheme.

ED in a press release said raids were carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (HT File Photo)

ED in a press release said raids were carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 at eight locations in Abhanpur, Raipur, Dhamtari and Kurud.

Indian currency worth 66.9 lakh, silver bricks and other silver items weighing 37.13 kg, digital devices and incriminating documents were seized.

According to the agency, the investigation stems from a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the ACB/EOW, Raipur, against the then Abhanpur SDO (Revenue) Nirbhay Sahu and others under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the Indian Penal Code.

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The FIR alleged that the accused, in collusion with government officials obtained illegal compensation for land acquired for the highway project by falsifying and manipulating official land records.

An FIR was registered at Abhanpur police station against Satya Narayan Gandhi along and his son Jai Prakash Gandhi. They were booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including voluntarily obstructing a public servant in discharge of duty and common intention.

According to police when ED officials reached their residence, the father-son duo allegedly turned aggressive, pushed ED deputy director Niraj Kumar Singh and prevented the officials from entering. Police said they allegedly abused the officials. 

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

prevention of money laundering act ed chhattisgarh
Home / Cities / Other Cities / ED raids 8 locations in C’garh land compensation case, 2 held for obstruction
Home / Cities / Other Cities / ED raids 8 locations in C’garh land compensation case, 2 held for obstruction
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