Eight Assam Police personnel fall sick after consuming wild mushrooms

Eight Assam Police personnel fell sick in Dhemaji district on Sunday evening after allegedly consuming wild mushrooms. All of them were rushed to the district hospital and are undergoing treatment, officials said. For representational purposes only. (File Photo)

The incident happened in Gogamukh area near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. Officials said that some police personnel brought wild mushrooms to the kitchen of Panbari BOP and cooked it.

“Around 30 minutes after they consumed it, they started vomiting. They fell on the ground one after another and were immediately rushed to the hospital,” officials said.

“Not everyone eats mushrooms, but some police personnel used to cook it separately. In the past also they collected wild mushrooms and ate them. But this time, they failed to identify the poisonous mushrooms,” Dhemaji superintendent of police Hitesh Roy said.

The police personnel who fell sick have been identified as Siruz Mora, Pranjit Gayari, Dhanmoni Chetia, Adeshwar Dal, Sushaka Barkatki, Nitish Barman, Rup Kumar Sangmai, and Bhargav Barua. Doctors said that Siruz Mora has been shifted to ICU, which the others are getting treated in the general ward.

The SP said that most of them are out of danger and will be discharged in a few days. “We have instructed our officials to keep an eye on the food they are preparing so that we can prevent such incidents in the future,” the SP added.