Eight-yr-old girl found murdered in Saharanpur, suspect detained

An eight-year-old girl was found brutally murdered in the Indira Gandhi Colony under the Sadar Bazar police station limits of Saharanpur district. The child’s blood-soaked body was discovered in the wee hours of Saturday, in the bushes near a local cemetery, triggering panic and grief in the area. Police carrying out investigations at the site where the 8-year-old girl was found murdered. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the victim, Mahira, was playing with other children near her house on Friday evening when she suddenly went missing. Her father, Amjad Ali, said the family launched a frantic search soon after realising she was untraceable. Despite efforts throughout the night, there was no clue of her whereabouts.

At around 5 AM on Saturday, a man from the neighbourhood approached the family and informed them that Mahira’s body was lying in the bushes near a cemetery close to their home. The family rushed to the spot, only to find the girl’s lifeless body drenched in blood.

Police reached the scene promptly and began an investigation with the help of a forensic team. Based on preliminary suspicion, the youth who reported the discovery of the body was taken into custody for questioning.

Authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause and time of death.

Meanwhile, the police are examining the crime scene and interrogating the suspect to uncover the possible motive behind the heinous act.

The incident has sparked outrage among local residents, who are demanding swift justice for the innocent child and strict punishment for the perpetrator. A heavy police presence has been maintained in the area to prevent any unrest.