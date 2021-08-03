Elderly couple run over by speeding car, three others injured in northwest Delhi

A 60-year-old man and his 56-year-old wife were killed and at least three others, including a woman, were injured after an allegedly speeding Swift Dzire car hit two scooters and a bike near Kanhaiya Nagar metro station in northwest Delhi before speeding away on Saturday night, police said.

The couple were declared brought dead at two different hospitals, and one of the injured persons is currently undergoing treatment.

The police have identified the car and are on the lookout for its driver who has been booked in a case of rash and negligent driving, registered at the Keshavpuram police station, senior police officers said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that the mishap took place around 9pm at Prerna Chowk near the Kanhaiya Nagar metro station.

The first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of an eyewitness, Ranjeet Singh, who works as a delivery agent for an online food delivery company, police said.

In his complaint, Ranjeet said that he was riding a bike towards Deep Market from Inderlok, when a “rashly driven car” zoomed past him under the Kanhaiya Nagar metro station.

“The car first hit a scooter that was waiting at the Kanhaiya Nagar traffic signal. The car then hit another scooter in which a couple was coming from Ashok Vihar as the traffic signal on their side was green. The two fell off the scooter and sustained serious injuries,” said a police officer, quoting the complaint of the food delivery agent.

Police said that the car also hit another scooter and injured two persons, including a woman, who was riding it.

Passersby and locals gathered at the accident spot and rushed the five to nearby hospitals.

The 56-year-old woman, later identified as Sukhbir Kaur, was admitted to a private hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Her husband, Surender Singh, and another injured man, Ravinder Singh, were referred to Sushruta Trauma Centre. Surender was declared brought dead, police said, adding that Ravinder’s condition is serious.

The other two injured persons — identified as Prabmit and a woman named Pushpendra, both from Rani Bagh — were admitted to a hospital in Punjabi Bagh from where they were discharged after treatment.

“The complainant gave the offending car’s registration number that helped us establish its ownership. Raids are on to nab the person who was driving it at the time of the accident,” said a police officer associated with the case.