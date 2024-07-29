Elderly man, niece attacked over suspected hidden treasure in Pratapgarh

A 65-year-old man and his 24-year-old niece were assaulted by over half a dozen miscreants in Bojhwa village under Kohdaur police station of Pratapgarh district late Saturday night, allegedly in an attempt to extract information about the location of a supposed buried treasure they were searching for, said police on Sunday. The man had previously been attacked by assailants three months ago, who also enquired about the alleged hidden treasure. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The miscreants also fired shots when other members of the family came to their rescue. The seriously injured man and his niece were admitted to the district hospital, they said adding that an FIR has been registered against one named and six unidentified assailants on the complaint of the injured man’s son.

As per reports, Mohanlal Yadav was attacked by masked miscreants while he was sleeping outside his house. When his niece Rinki came to his rescue, that miscreants brutally attacked on the wrist with a cleaver. Mohanlal’s son Anil raised an alarm, however, the miscreants fled while firing gunshots. Mohanlal and Rinki were seriously injured and were admitted to the district hospital.

Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Durgesh Singh reached the spot and questioned the villagers in this connection. An FIR was filed against Suraj Giri, a resident of same village and over a dozen unidentified assailants. Anil informed the police that all miscreants were masked, however, he was able to identify Suraj Giri as his mask slipped.

Villagers informed police that there were rumours that there was some treasure buried in Mohanlal Yadav’s house and some people in the village has been trying to take out the treasure.

Mohanlal had previously been attacked by assailants three months ago, who also enquired about the alleged hidden treasure.

ASP Singh said the injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital, while raids are being conducted to arrest the culprits, adding that the motive behind the attack will be ascertained after the accused are caught and interrogated, he added.