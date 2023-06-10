Elderly Prayagraj woman alleges harassment by govt doctor, calls press conference

A 70-year-old disabled woman has alleged harassment by a government doctor, who is her neighbour.

The woman expressed fears for her life from the doctor who had encroached upon her property at Darbhanga Colony, under the Georgetown police station of the city. She said that she had approached the police and even senior officials, but no action had been taken.

In the most recent letter to senior police and district administration officials, the woman – whose husband and son died some years back – has demanded action against the doctor and asked that her safety be ensured.

Addressing media persons at a conference on Saturday, wheelchair-bound Aruna Agarwal said she lives alone in her bungalow after the death of her husband and son.

A government doctor purchased the adjacent house a year back and since then he has continuously tried to encroach upon her property. On May 8, the doctor and his accomplices broke her boundary wall and barged inside her house. They issued life threats to her and constructed a boundary wall encroaching upon 20 square yards of her land. The Georgetown police took no action despite repeated complaints made in this connection.

The elderly woman claimed that her neighbour was now conspiring to kill her in order to grab her property. She alleged that she had suspicion that a big snake which was found in her room a few days back, was released by her neighbour.

The Georgetown police said that they will investigate the issue and will take action after taking statements of both groups involved.

