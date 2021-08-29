Elderly succumbs to Covid in UT, 12 new cases detected in tricity

A 76-year-old man from Sector 23 of Chandigarh succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday even as the tricity reported 12 new infections. Of the total, eight cases were detected in Mohali, three in Chandigarh and one in Panchkula.

In Chandigarh, the fresh cases were reported from Sector 23, 46 and 38 (West). In Mohali, five cases surfaced from Dhakoli, two from Kharar and one from Mohali. The sole new case from Panchkula was found in Alipur.

While the UT now has 38 active cases, Mohali is left with 54 after four patients recovered on Saturday. Panchkula has 12 active cases.