 Election Commission transfers Kolkata DCP Saumya Roy as his wife is a TMC MLA - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Election Commission transfers Kolkata DCP Saumya Roy as his wife is a TMC MLA

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 02, 2024 07:45 PM IST

The Election Commission of India said in its order that Saumya Roy should be transferred to a post that is not linked to the coming Lok Sabha polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday transferred Saumya Roy, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, from the post of deputy commissioner (south west division) of the Kolkata Police, as his wife, Arundhuti Maitra, is a Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator, said state government officials aware of the ECI order said.

Saumya Roy with his wife Arundhuti Maitra. (File)
Saumya Roy with his wife Arundhuti Maitra. (File)

“The EC said in its order that Roy should be transferred to a post that is not linked to the coming Lok Sabha polls. It was passed after the officer voluntarily informed the EC that a member of his family is a politician,” a state official said on condition of anonymity.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Roy’s wife, Arundhuti Maitra, also an actor popularly known as Lovely Maitra, was elected to the Sonarpur South assembly seat in South 24 Parganas district in the 2021 state polls. Roy, who was the additional superintendent of police (rural) in Howrah district at that time, was transferred in a similar manner by EC after the Bharatiya Janata Party lodged a complaint.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Election Commission transfers Kolkata DCP Saumya Roy as his wife is a TMC MLA
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On