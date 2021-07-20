Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Emotional well-being of students is our priority: Sisodia

New Delhi: Interacting with the parents and children of Delhi government schools on the second day of the parent-teacher meeting (PTM), deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that the government schools are taking steps -- through happiness curriculum, and Yuva counselling helplines -- to ensure the emotional well-being of children during the Covid-19 pandemic
JUL 20, 2021
“..The emotional well-being and education of our students have been affected due to the absence of physical classes in schools and through these special PTMs, I am sure all the problems related to online classes, social-emotional and mental well-being of the students will be resolved,” said Sisodia, during his visit to three government schools in New Kondli, East Vinod Nagar, and Mandawali.

The education minister also said that the government was taking multiple steps to keep children away from depression and stress during Covid-19. “In order to keep children away from depression and stress during the Covid period, teachers are taking mindfulness practice sessions through online classes under the Happiness Curriculum,” he said.

Talking about the Delhi government’s Yuva Helpline number launched in July last year, Sisodia also said, “Whenever a person or student feels that they are stressed or going into a state of depression, they can call the Delhi government’s youth helpline. Our counsellors will help.”

On Tuesday, the Delhi government said the dedicated helpline receives an average of 250-300 calls every day. Individuals can call the helpline -- 180011688 or 10580 -- from 7:30am to 8:30pm on all working days to talk to trained counsellors, the government said.

The special PTM which started on Monday will continue till July 31. This is the first time that the PTMs are being conducted in collaboration with teachers from municipal corporation schools in Delhi for the students transitioning to state government schools from corporation schools.

