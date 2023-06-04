Enforcement Directorate paces up investigation of assets of Atiq, kin and associates

The Enforcement Directorate has paced up investigations into illegal movable and immovable assets and companies of slain mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, his kin and associates. The officials are also taking help from the financial intelligence unit, income tax and revenue department to identify their real estate companies, investments and assets owned by Atiq and his associates, informed ED officials. The officials during investigations till now have come across some names of people who were not in their records yet. (HT FILE)

They said that the ED officials will soon question Atiq’s relatives and aides about his properties. The officials will also scan their source of income, their bank accounts and transactions made through their different companies.

The officials during investigations till now have come across some names of people who were not in their records yet. Officials are collecting more evidence against them through the scanning of documents and other records.

Around a week before Atiq Ahmed was killed, ED officials raided ten establishments of persons who were close to Atiq or were his financers and business partners. ED has seized cash, and documents related to properties, investments and companies run by them under different names. ED officials said that scanning of some of the seized documents has revealed that many persons established real estate businesses on a large scale using the influence of Atiq.

The ED officials are now scanning their sources of income and bank account details in a bid to include them in the money laundering case registered against Atiq. The ED sources said that the agency may also take statements of those whose lands were forcibly grabbed by Atiq or his associates.

Moreover, details of assets have also been demanded from Atiq’s kin Khalid Zafar, former MLA Asif Jafri, businessman Mohd Wadood and some others.