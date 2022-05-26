Ensure absconding NDPS offenders are brought to book: SC to Punjab
New Delhi
Observing that there are over 2,000 absconding NDPS offenders/accused persons in Punjab, the Supreme Court has asked the state government to put in place appropriate provisions to ensure that the absconding individuals are brought to book within a reasonable time.
A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and JB Pardiwala has observed that “NDPS matter is not a usual matter” and noted that there are over 2,000 absconding NDPS offenders and accused persons in Punjab.
Advocate general Anmol Rattan Sidhu assured the bench that the needful shall be done as regards the timelines and for action against the erring official.
In its order, the top court noted the submissions of Sidhu that all essential steps will be taken to ensure that the absconding offenders/accused person are brought to book within a reasonable time and failing which the officer, who is made personally liable in terms of the order shall be proceeded with departmentally for the acts of commission and omission.
The apex court hearing a matter relating to Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), posted it for hearing on July 7 and asked the government to file the status report before the next date of hearing.
-
MVA likely to gain two seats in council polls
Mumbai The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi is expected to gain two additional seats in the legislative council after the elections next month on the basis of the collective strength it has in the legislative assembly. Nine seats of the council will become vacant on July 7, while the one which was held by Bharatiya Janata Party's RN Singh became vacant after his demise on January 2.
-
Arrest of history-sheeter helps cops solve nine-month-old blind murder case
The arrest of a history-sheeter has helped the Lucknow police work out the blind murder of a 42-year-old man in Sarojininagar, nearly nine months after the incident. The police on Thursday arrested two persons including the younger brother of the deceased Mahesh Lodh. The police officials said the younger brother of the deceased, through his distant relative, had hired the history-sheeter Buta Lodh and his accomplice for ₹1lakh to commit the crime.
-
Professor reunites runaway 11-year-old with mother
Ulhasnagar An 11-year-old girl, who had run away from home, was reunited with The girl, Khushi Shirsat's mother after an alert professor found her alone in a train on Wednesday. The girl, Khushi Shirsat, stays with her mother and grandmother in Ulhasnagar. On Wednesday morning, after her mother went to work, the girl fought with her grandmother over some issue, which made her grandmother call her mother to complain. She took a Karjat-bound local from Ulhasnagar.
-
UP propelled towards becoming religious tourism hub
Lucknow: To bring religious tourism destinations of Uttar Pradesh on the national and international map, the state budget has focused on augmenting tourism-related facilities in pilgrimage centres across the state, including Ayodhya and Varanasi. For the biggest religious event of the country, Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, the budget has proposed ₹100 crore.
-
5 of family killed after speedy SUV hit them while waiting for bus in Gwalior
Five persons of a family were killed on Thursday after a speedy SUV hit them in Gwalior, said police. The deceased were identified as Nirpal Singh, 54, his wife their daughter-in-law Ramabeti, 52, Rajabeti, 28, granddaughters Poonam, 7 and Reshma, 6, all residents of Basai village of Morena district. They demanded compensation for the family. District collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh convinced them that appropriate compensation will be given to them.
