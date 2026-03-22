Environmentalists hit out at plan to create themed forests in Delhi’s Ridge

New Delhi The proposal involves creating a series of “special vans” or themed plantations in select pockets of the Central Ridge and South Ridge, covering over two acres. (Representative photo)

The Delhi government’s plan to develop themed forests across parts of the Ridge has drawn criticism from environmental activists, who have raised concerns over potential ecological disturbance to one of the Capital’s most-sensitive green zones.

The proposal involves creating a series of “special vans” or themed plantations in select pockets of the Central Ridge and South Ridge, covering over two acres. Officials say the initiative aims to enhance green cover, while blending ecological restoration with cultural and traditional concepts.

However, activists have flagged that the Ridge, considered the “lungs” of Delhi, is a protected forest area where any intervention must prioritise conservation over landscaping or thematic redesign. They have cautioned that introducing curated plantations and increased public footfall could disrupt existing biodiversity and fragile ecosystems.

“This proposal reflects a troubling mindset, one that sees forests as spaces to be redesigned rather than ecosystems to be protected. Converting natural forests into curated ‘special parks’ fragments habitats, disrupts biodiversity and replaces living, self-sustaining systems with controlled landscapes. We cannot keep mistaking beautification for conservation. A forest is not an aesthetic project. It is a lifeline and once altered, its wild essence is not easily restored. It needs to be left alone,” said Bhavreen Kandhari, an environmental activist.

Despite the criticism, officials maintain that the project is intended to strengthen green cover and promote awareness. “These forests will enhance plantations in the national capital, add ecological value and attract more people to forest areas. The plants will be chosen as per themes but all natural materials will only be used,” an official said.

The planned themes include Ritu Van, Nakshatra Van, Rashi Van, Tirthankar Van, Bel Van and Panchvati Van, each based on a distinct cultural or ecological idea.

According to officials, the Ritu Van will feature trees associated with different seasons to showcase variations in flowering and foliage. The Nakshatra Van will include plant species linked to stars and constellations, while the Rashi Van will be organised around the 12 zodiac signs, presenting traditional systems in a simplified format.

The Tirthankar Van is proposed as a tribute to the 24 Jain Tirthankars, while the Panchvati Van draws from sacred groves and references in epics, such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata, focusing on the concept of the five elements. The Bel Van, planned in the South Ridge, will centre on the bael tree, known for its ecological and religious significance.

Tender documents indicate that work on several themed forests has begun in the Central Ridge, with separate projects, such as Nakshatra Van and Bel Van, to be taken up in the South Ridge. Bamboo huts and gravel-lined tracks will also be made as part of the project, according to the tender. Officials said the initiative forms part of a broader push to expand urban green spaces, even as environmentalists continue to call for greater scrutiny and safeguards before any change is made to the Ridge.