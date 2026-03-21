New Delhi, The Delhi government is planning a series of themed forests or "special vans", including those based on zodiac signs, stars and ancient traditions to enhance the city's green cover while blending ecology with cultural traditions, officials said. Delhi govt plans themed forests to boost green cover in city

The proposed plantations, to come up on around more than two acres of land in select pockets of the Central and South Ridge, are part of efforts to create green spaces rooted in traditional concepts.

The planned forests include Ritu Van, Nakshatra Van, Rashi Van, Thirthankar Van, Bel Van and Panchvati Van, each based on a distinct cultural or ecological theme.

"These forests will enhance plantations in the national capital, add ecological value, and attract more people to forest areas while educating them about different cultural aspects in an engaging manner," an official told PTI.

Explaining the concept further, he said, "Under Ritu Van, trees linked to different seasons will be planted so people can actually see how flowering and foliage change through the year."

He said the Nakshatra Van will have plants linked to different stars and constellations.

"The Rashi Van will be based on the 12 rashis, that represent different personality traits and life paths, with each section representing these traditional systems in a simple and easy-to-understand manner" the official added.

Thirthankar Van will honour the 24 Jain Tirthankars, respected spiritual teachers in Jainism believed to have attained enlightenment and shown the path to liberation, he said.

According to the official, Panchvati Van is based on the idea of sacred groves often linked to forest life and the five elements, inspired from the epics such as Mahabharat and Ramayana.

He said the Bel Van, planned in the southern ridge, will focus on the "bael" tree , which is known for both its religious and ecological importance.

The forest department has started the process to develop several of these themed forests in the Central Ridge, while separate work on Nakshatra Van and Bel Van will be taken up in the South Ridge as part of the broader plan to create such green spaces across Delhi, an official tender document said.

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