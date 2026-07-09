PATNA: Sleuths of economic offences unit (EOU) on Thursday carried out simultaneous raids at five premises linked to an excise inspector of Siwan accused of possessing assets worth ₹2.36 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income. Searches were carried out at locations in Patna, Munger and Siwan after the EOU obtained permission from a special vigilance court.

EOU raids premises of corrupt excise inspector and seized assets worth crores

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The inspector identified as Ankesh Kumar Gond alias Ankesh Raj, had allegedly amassed assets exceeding his known income by around ₹2.36 crore. Separate EOU teams began searches early on Thursday and are examining property records, bank account details, financial documents and other records. Ankesh had joined the department as assistant sub-inspector in 2005. During his service so far, the inspector has purchased three plots and a house.

The raids are being conducted at Gond’s residence in Sultanpur area of Danapur police station limits, his ancestral house in Chandanbagh under Kasim Bazar police station of Munger, a commercial building in Lallupokhara in Munger, his office in the Excise Department in Siwan and his rented accommodation behind the registry office in Chitragupta Nagar (Siwan).

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{{^usCountry}} The EOU sleuths unearthed a palatial three floor house worth ₹80 lakh belonging to Gond at Sultanpur. The vigilance sleuths have also found that the excise inspector and his family owned several automobiles including SUVs, car, and four motorcycles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The EOU sleuths unearthed a palatial three floor house worth ₹80 lakh belonging to Gond at Sultanpur. The vigilance sleuths have also found that the excise inspector and his family owned several automobiles including SUVs, car, and four motorcycles. {{/usCountry}}

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Sources said the excise inspector had purchased an SUV (Innova Crysta) worth over ₹25 lakh in the name of his wife Poonam Devi six years ago, on June 1, 2020 by paying cash. Its purchase documents and bill have been found. EOU team have also found registration papers of Hundai i10 car, Tata Altroz car, investment in mutual funds, invoice regarding auction of a vehicle which was seized in Neora police station in Patna.

The sleuths also have recovered eight bank passbook, ₹54 lakh in PPF account, bank locker, five life insurance policies, a commercial land purchase in Munger valued of ₹1.40 crore besides a Mahindra Scorpio on the name of his relative. Officials said the Scorpio was leased to excise department but the inspector was using it for own purpose.

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Officials said the investigation is focused on assessing his income, real estate holdings, bank accounts, investments and other movable and immovable assets.

Officials added that the recovered documents and assets will be evaluated after the searches conclude, following which further legal action will be taken. The search operation is still underway. The EOU said it has been taking action against public officials accused of corruption and possessing disproportionate assets and has initiated similar proceedings against several officials in the past.