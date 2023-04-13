Woman found dead in Lucknow village was killed by live-in partner: Police

LUCKNOW The 20-year-old woman, whose charred body was found in a field at Sarura village on April 6, was killed by her live-in partner, said police on Thursday. The accused, identified as 21-year-old e-rickshaw driver Arshad, burnt victim Shaba Khan to death as she was persuading him to marry her.

Accused Arshad was helped by his 19-year-old friend Mohammad Awesh in the crime. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accused Arshad was helped by his 19-year-old friend Mohammad Awesh in the crime. Police arrested the accused duo after a tip-off. “Shaba was thrown out of her house about eight-nine months ago. Subsequently, she met Arshad and they started living together,” said DCP-North Quasim Abidi.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he could not marry Shaba as his family didn’t approve of her. “As the girl kept on persuading him to marry her, Arshad decided to kill her with help from his friend Mohammad, who is also an e-rickshaw driver,” added DCP-North.

Sharing further details, the senior cop said, “The victim was first made unconscious with sleeping pills. Then, they took the woman to a plot in Sairpur police station area in an unconscious state and set her ablaze. A case under IPC sections 302 and 201 has been lodged against the accused. They are being sent to jail.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, based on her autopsy report, police had ruled out sexual assault in the case. “Her face and sensitive parts were burnt by keeping clothes on them. Due to the lack of CCTVs in surrounding areas, the identification of the accused was made difficult,” police had said in a statement.