Ex-Bollywood star Mamta Kulkarni becomes Maha Mandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhada

In a dramatic twist resembling a Bollywood flick, former Hindi film actress Mamta Kulkarni embraced a spiritual role as the Maha Mandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada, a monastic order of transgender sadhus, at the ongoing mega religious fair of Mahakumbh-2025 on Friday. Mamta Kulkarni will now be known by her new name: Shri Yamai Mamata Nand Giri. (HT)

Known for her bold and glamorous roles in the 1990s, Mamta’s transition from the glitzy world of Bollywood to a spiritual leader took place with the ‘sanyas diksha’ (monkhood initiation) at Sangam, the holy confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. The rituals were performed by ‘acharyas’ (priests) following the blessings of Kinnar Akhada head Acharya Maha Mandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi on Friday evening.

During the ceremony, Mamta Kulkarni performed her own, as well as her past and future generations’ mandatory ‘Pind Daan’ (a ritual to offer homage to departed souls), marking her complete severance from worldly ties while embracing the life of a monk dedicated to the propagation and protection of Sanatan Dharma. She then took a holy dip in the Sangam waters.

Following the rituals steeped in tradition, the 52-year-old former actress was officially anointed as a Maha Mandaleshwar of the monastic order at the Mahakumbh-2025 camp of the Kinnar Akhada, located in Sector 16 of the sprawling tent city on the banks of Sangam.

“What more can I ask in life? This is a great honor for me. My step is not sudden. I took diksha from Swami Chaitanya Gagangiri in 2000 and accepted him as my guru. Since then, my tapasya (austerity) has been ongoing, and today, after so many years, I have finally embraced the life of a sanyasi,” said the actress while speaking to media persons.

Acharya Maha Mandaleshwar Swami Laxmi Narayan Tripathi of the Kinnar Akhada, Jagadguru Gargacharya Muchkund Peethadheeswar Swami Mahendranand Giri of the Juna Akhada, and Maha Mandaleshwar Swami Jai Ambanand Giri blessed Maha Mandaleshwar Yamai Mamata Nand Giri on the occasion.

The former actress, who has over three dozen films to her credit, including hits like ‘Karan Arjun’, left India in 2000 but returned in December 2024. In 2016, she was accused in a ₹2,000 crore drug case. In 2017, the Thane Police issued a non-bailable warrant against Mamta Kulkarni and drug lord Vicky Goswami in connection with a drug haul case. However, in August 2024, the Bombay High Court dismissed the criminal charges against her, citing insufficient evidence.