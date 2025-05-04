Ex-BSP MLC jailed for 12 years for rape; sons get 5 yrs each in Pocso case

A Saharanpur court on Saturday sentenced former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLC Mahmood Ali to 12 years in prison for the rape of a woman. His three sons—Afzal, Javed and Alishan—were given five-year sentences each for the rape of a minor girl. (For representation)

The ruling, delivered by the court of additional sessions judge Mohit Sharma, was based on evidence and witness testimonies presented during the trial. The court also imposed hefty fines, with Mahmood Ali being ordered to pay ₹5 lakh and his sons fined ₹2 lakh each.

According to prosecution officials, the case stems from a 2022 complaint filed by a woman, who worked as a house help at the residence of former MLC Haji Iqbal and his brother Mahmood Ali. She alleged that the two had gang-raped her. Additionally, Mahmood Ali’s sons were accused of molesting a minor girl. Following the complaint, a case was registered under the charges of rape and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. The police subsequently filed a charge sheet against the accused.

Special public prosecutor for the MP-MLA court Gulab Singh said: “The verdict was pronounced after a thorough examination of the evidence and witness testimonies. The court found Mahmood Ali guilty of rape and sentenced him to 12 years in prison. His sons--Afzal, Javed, and Alishan—were convicted for their involvement in the assault on a minor girl and received five-year sentences each.”

Notably, former MLC Haji Iqbal, Mahmood Ali’s brother and a co-accused in the case, has been absconding and was not tried in this proceeding. His whereabouts remain unknown, and authorities continue to search for him.

The defense, represented by advocate Rao Babar Wasim, contested the verdict, alleging that the case was fabricated. “A woman was falsely presented to file a fraudulent complaint against my clients,” Wasim claimed. “This was a clear attempt to frame them. We will challenge the court’s decision in the high court.”