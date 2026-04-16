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Excess fuel, pressure surge in boiler led to Vedanta power plant blast that killed 20: Initial probe

Excess fuel, pressure surge in boiler led to Vedanta power plant blast that killed 20: Initial probe

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 11:08 pm IST
PTI |
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Sakti , A preliminary technical investigation into the blast at the Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district has found that excessive fuel accumulation inside the boiler furnace led to a pressure build-up, triggering the explosion, police officials said on Thursday.

Excess fuel, pressure surge in boiler led to Vedanta power plant blast that killed 20: Initial probe

The explosion occurred on April 14 at the plant in Singhitarai village when a steel tube carrying high-pressure steam from the boiler to the turbine burst, leaving several workers with severe burn injuries. The incident claimed 20 lives and left 16 persons injured.

"According to an initial report submitted by the Chief Boiler Inspector, the excessive fuel inside the furnace generated high pressure, causing a blast in the boiler. The pressure forced a lower pipe of the boiler out of its designated position, resulting in the severe accident," a police statement informed.

A report by the Forensic Science Laboratory in Sakti also confirmed that the accumulation of fuel and the resulting excessive pressure were the primary causes of the explosion, the statement added.

A special team led by Additional SP Pankaj Patel has been constituted, comprising Sub Divisional Officer of Police Sumit Gupta, forensic officer Srishti Singh, and Dabhra police station in-charge Rajesh Patel, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Excess fuel, pressure surge in boiler led to Vedanta power plant blast that killed 20: Initial probe
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Excess fuel, pressure surge in boiler led to Vedanta power plant blast that killed 20: Initial probe
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