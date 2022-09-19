Ex-MP Atiq’s kin, associates lodging cases against him to avoid action: Police

Many former gang members of mafiosi-turned-politician and formed MP Atiq Ahmad are now lodging FIRs against him and his close associates. Police suspect that lodging of FIRs against Atiq may be a part of an attempt to avoid action against themselves and to save their properties from attachment.

Moreover, some complainants who have recently lodged FIR against Atiq and his associates are also under scanner as their connections have been found with persons who are co-accused with the former MP in some old cases.

Besides, the police will also scan details of properties of employees working under Atiq and his associates, officials added.

In the ongoing crackdown against Atiq and his kin, police have attached properties worth ₹300 crore till now in Prayagraj and Lucknow. Police investigations include not only Atiq’s properties of but also that of his associates and gang members.

It is believed that Atiq had purchased lands worth several crores in the name of other persons which include his relatives, business associates, gang members and others. He even purchased land belonging to scheduled caste communities, persons once close to him said.

However, now Atiq’s kin and henchmen and even persons in whose names the lands were purchased are lodging FIR against Atiq and his close associates in a bid to divert attention of police and save their properties from attachments, they added.

IG Range Rakesh Kumar Singh said properties of Atiq, his kin and associates were being attached under section 14-(1) of Gangster Act. A separate investigation is being carried out to scan unnamed properties of Atiq and persons associated with him that were being purchased in names of unknown persons or their employees, he added.

In this sequence, property dealer Zaid Khalid who earlier used to work as an associate of Atiq, had lodged an FIR of abduction against him in January, 2019. Later, in December, 2021 Atiq’s relative and associate Mohd Zeeshan aka Janu lodged a case of assault and extortion against Atiq’s son Ali and his accomplices.

Also, one Surajpal has also lodged an FIR against Atiq’s close aides alleging that they were demanding extortion worth several crores from him in the name of former MP Atiq.

However, Surajpal, who works for one Ashraf, an associate of former MP Atiq,has an FIR of fraud and other sections lodged against him on the complaint of a woman Basanti Devi at Colonelganj police station in connection with a land related dispute at Peepal Gaon area.

In a recent letter written to the chief minister, a woman Shadma Begum of Dhumanganj has alleged that Surajpal is a part of the gang of land mafias who are involved in illegal land plotting in Dhumanganj and Puramufti areas.