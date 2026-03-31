‘Extremely heinous’: Prayagraj man gets death sentence for rape-murder of minor girl

In a vital judgment, a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Prayagraj sentenced 25-year-old Mukesh Patel to death for the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl. Additional sessions judge and special judge Vinod Kumar Chaurasia on Monday described the crime as “extremely heinous and one that shocks the collective conscience of society.” For representation only

The court also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the convict and emphasised that the punishment of death—by hanging—was warranted. The verdict was delivered within 18 months of the incident.

The court directed the District Legal Services Authority in Prayagraj to provide immediate compensation of up to ₹2 lakh to the victim’s family, in addition to the fine. It also commended the investigation and prosecution for ensuring a swift trial.

The victim’s family expressed relief at the verdict. Her father said, “I had complete faith in the judiciary, which has been proven true. Finally, our daughter has received justice.”

The incident occurred on October 3, 2024, in the Soraon area of Prayagraj’s trans-Ganga region. The victim had gone to a Durga Puja pandal near Shivgarh Crossing and went missing while returning home. Her body was found the next day in a paddy field in a nearby village.

The postmortem confirmed rape followed by brutal murder, with the victim’s body bearing multiple severe injuries. Mukesh Patel was identified and arrested based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother.

During the investigation, police examined around 150 CCTV cameras and questioned over 65 individuals. CCTV footage reportedly showed the accused taking the victim on a bicycle. Scientific evidence, including DNA analysis, along with eyewitness testimonies, played a crucial role in securing the conviction.

The charge sheet was filed on December 10, 2024, and charges were framed on December 21, 2024. The court pronounced the conviction on March 26, 2026, followed by sentencing on March 30, 2026.

The court found Mukesh Patel guilty under BNS section 103(1) for murder and 65(2) for rape, Sections 5(M)/6 of the POCSO Act 2012 for aggravated sexual assault, and Section 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST Act.

DCP (Trans-Ganga) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat claimed it as an example of meticulous police investigation, saying: “Through the government prosecutor, not only was concrete scientific and other evidence presented, but references to strict judgments in similar heinous cases were also cited in court.”

He recounted, “On October 3, the girl suddenly went missing. The next day, her blood-stained body was found in a field at some distance from her home. The post-mortem confirmed that she was brutally murdered after being sexually assaulted.”

He added, “CCTV footage showed the accused, Mukesh, luring the girl onto his bicycle. The police arrested him on the night of October 16 near Joodapur Dadu village on the highway. Scientific evidence, including a DNA test, confirmed his crime. In court, the strong presentation of CCTV footage, the DNA report, and witness testimonies made the case decisive.”

The DCP, who personally monitored the case, said the verdict “sends a strong message to society that the outcome of such heinous crimes is severe punishment.”