Eye on Goa polls, Delhi govt to open Konkani academy

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved the setting up of a Konkani academy to facilitate the growth and promotion of the Konkani language and culture in the national Capital, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

The announcement comes at a time when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to strengthen its popularity in Goa by wooing its voters as a viable alternative, where Konkani is the official language. Elections in Goa are scheduled some time around March next year.

“Congratulations to all Konkani speaking people and all those who love Konkani language. To promote Konkani language, Delhi Cabinet today approved setting up of a Konkani academy in Delhi,” Kejriwal announced in a tweet on Friday.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said Goa has a special place in every Indian’s heart. “The Delhi government’’s Konkani academy will bring forth the best of authentic Konkani culture to the capital,” he said.

The academy will be set up under the Department of Art, Culture and Languages of the Delhi government, for the people of Delhi to have exposure to the rich Konkani culture, language, literature and folk arts.

“The newly set-up academy will soon be allocated an office space with all the necessary infrastructure,” an official statement said.

Konkani is an Indo-Aryan language that is spoken by the Konkani people living primarily in the country’’s western coastal region. It is one of the 22 scheduled languages mentioned in the Constitution’’s 8th schedule.

In 2019, the Delhi government had constituted 14 new language academies under the Department of Art, Culture and Languages.

Recently, a Tamil academy was also notified and set up by the Delhi government to promote Tamil culture and language.