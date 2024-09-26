Eye on voters, independents launch manifestos in Gurugram

Gurugram: Independent candidate from the Gurgaon constituency and BJP rebel Naveen Goyal at a poll meet. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

Not only major political parties but independent candidates in Gurgaon and Badshahpur have released their individual manifestos to woo the voters in the twin constituencies. The independent nominees are focussing on local issues and civic problems in the city unlike the other parties, which have focussed more on state-wide issues such as senior citizens’ pension, minimum support price for crops, and jobs. The independents want the voters to go beyond party lines in this election and vote on individual merit.

Independent candidate from Badshahpur, Kumudini Rakesh Daultabad in her manifesto has promised to resolve multiple issues concerning the residents of Badshahpur that include construction of roads, better sewage and stormwater drains in the constituency and also several steps which would bring relief to home buyers.

The key promises made in her manifesto include upgradation and maintenance of existing road infrastructure to ensure pothole-free roads, installation of street lights, resolution of disputes on 24 metre roads, all condominiums to get drainage and sewage connections, regular safety and structural audit of condominiums, clean water supply. Kumudini has also promised that RWAs will be empowered in particular and special grants will be arranged for these organisations.

“This manifesto aims at urban resurgence of the Badshahpur constituency and it will transform the road, water, and related infrastructure. The problems related to housing and RWAs will be addressed through these measures,” she said, adding that a manifesto for villages is also in the making.

Independent candidate from the Gurgaon constituency and BJP rebel Naveen Goyal in his manifesto has promised that he will work towards redevelopment and transformation of the Gurugram railway station, improve the drainage system by laying new pipelines, sanitation system of the city will be improved with a target to match Indore’s cleanliness, shift the IAF ammunition depot, get a model road constructed in Old Gurugram, set up a new vegetable and fruit market on Jharsa road and ensure the metro project is completed in time.

Goyal said that he has worked for 10 years in Gurgaon and his objective was to transform the city. “I have decided to fight the election empowered by the people of the city and I am getting support from all sections of society. Despite being an independent candidate, the people of the city have given strong support to my candidature and the response during the campaign has been overwhelming,” he said.

Sanjay Lal, an independent candidate from Gurgaon in his manifesto has focussed on infrastructure issues, consumer rights, environment and education, better legislation particularly for housing and urban planning and women’s safety among other things. “My manifesto aims at improving the lives of the people of Gurugram, who are suffering due to bad roads, waterlogging, pollution and similar issues. Housing is a major problem as everything is controlled by private players,” he said.

City residents, when asked about the manifestos issued by the independents admitted that the promises and assurances, which are being made by them resonate with local people and capture the real problems on the ground.

Badshahpur and Gurgaon constituencies are the largest in the state with the highest number of voters respectively out of 90 constituencies. In Badshahpur, Rao Narbir Singh of BJP, Vardhan Yadav of Congress and independent Kumudini Daultabad are engaged in a triangular contest. In Gurgaon too, Mukesh Sharma of the BJP, Mohit Grover of the Congress and Naveen Goyal, an independent are part of a triangular contest. The state goes to polls on October 5.

Pravin Malik, president, United Association of New Gurugram said that the manifestos issues by independents capture the real problems of Gurgaon and Badshahpur constituencies. “These independent candidates don’t have to follow any party diktats and that is the reason they speak for the people and their issues,” he said.