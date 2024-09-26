Fadnavis reassures Mathadis with sops, hits out at Jarange-Patil for his untenable demands

NAVI MUMBAI: Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday targeted Maratha leader Manoj Jarange-Patil on the Maratha reservation issue, stating that he was making all sorts of legally untenable demands, leading to friction between communities. The deputy chief minister was at the APMC market in Vashi for the 91st birth anniversary programme of Mathadi leader Annasaheb Patil, organised by the Maharashtra Rajya Mathadi, Transport and General Kamgar Union. Addressing the Mathadis at the function, Fadnavis said, “Though technology has taken over today, we have ensured that Mathadis remain protected and get justice. Every time your leaders have informed us of amendments to the Act not being in the interest of Mathadis, I have withdrawn them.” (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

Fadnavis assured Mathadis (head-loaders), who belong to the Maratha community, that they would get housing near the APMC market in Vashi. He also promised to resolve the levy amount dispute, which had led to the shutting of markets at Nashik five months ago, protect the workers’ interests through the Mathadi Act and rename the mandal that supports them financially.

The Mathadis have traditionally been Sharad Pawar supporters. However, thanks to Narendra Patil, the current president of the union and Annasaheb Patil’s son, shifting allegiance to Fadnavis, while the working president, MLC Shashikant Shinde, remains with the NCP (SP), loyalties are now divided.

Responding to the demands made by Narendra Patil and Shashikant Shinde at the programme, Fadnavis assured them that he would hold a meeting to resolve the Mathadi levy impasse of Nashik market within 15 days. “A meeting will also be held on the Wadala housing project for Mathadis. In consultation with the CM, I will ensure that the Mathadis’ demand for houses in the CIDCO PMAY project near APMC gets the best possible response.”

Speaking on the Maratha reservation issue, Fadnavis once again announced how he had, as CM, given reservation to the Maratha community, which was upheld by the court. “Unfortunately, it didn’t stand later,” he said, adding that “due to the constant demand for a separate reservation”, the Mahayuti government under CM Shinde’s leadership gave Marathas 10% reservation.

“Today all sorts of demands are being made,” Fadnavis added, targeting Jarange-Patil without naming him. “I am not saying that they are wrong. But one must understand that demands should be within the framework of law. Repeated rejection of decisions taken by us due to legal scrutiny will not help the community.”

Referring to the friction between the Maratha and OBC communities, Fadnavis said that the Maratha community had led various communities. “However, such demands have led to Shivaji Maharaj’s soldiers standing on opposite sides,” he said. “This is not right for Maharashtra, and we are making efforts to ensure that this doesn’t happen.”

The deputy chief minister, who also holds the home portfolio, said that in the recent police recruitment, youngsters from the Maratha community secured jobs through 10% reservation. “People may have differing opinions but our efforts are directed at getting justice for the Marathas while not hurting any other community,” he said.