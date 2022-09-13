Fake cases lodged for extortion: CBI to question investigating officers now
Around a couple of weeks back, a lawyer had approached the high court alleging that a gang was active in the district which was lodging fake FIRs against lawyers and implicating them in fake cases of rape and other crimes. The high court had directed the CBI to investigate the cases.
The cops who carried out investigations in fake cases of rape and criminal cases under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act lodged to allegedly blackmail people for extorting money, are now on the radar of the officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Some policemen may soon be summoned for questioning by CBI officials who are investigating 51 cases that were lodged against lawyers at Mauaima and other police stations of the district. The investigating officers who submitted chargesheet or final report will be questioned regarding the points on which they carried out investigations.
Around a couple of weeks back, a lawyer had approached the high court alleging that a gang was active in the district which was lodging fake FIRs against lawyers and implicating them in fake cases of rape and other crimes. The high court had directed the CBI to investigate the cases.
The CBI on Sunday recorded statements of lawyers against whom fake FIRs were registered.
The lawyers said that cases for rape, gang rape, harassment under the SC/ST Act were registered against many of them at Mauaima, Daraganj, Baharia, Shivkuti, Colonelganj, Phaphamau, etc. The FIRs were registered during the last few years and the ‘accused’ were asked to pay money in return for withdrawal of the cases against them.
During primary investigations, CBI officials learnt that in some cases, chargesheet was filed while in others, final report has been submitted by the investigating officers.
Now, the investigating officers of such cases will be questioned to ascertain facts of the case and to check if there were contradictions in old and new statements of the accused. Moreover, it will be examined what evidence were produced before the investigating officers by the accused in their defence on the basis of which chargesheet or final reports were submitted.
A police official said CBI officials were being provided every support in the investigations. Documents related to all cases are being handed over to them as per requirement, he added.
-
List of Prayagraj schools sans proper road sent to DM
Primary and upper primary schools lacking proper approach roads may soon get proper roads leading right up to their gates in Prayagraj. The chief minister's office has sent a missive to divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant seeking a report on all such schools running in the Prayagraj district. Hindustan Times had published a report, 'Prayagraj; 253 primary schools lack paved road within 1 km radius', in its edition dated August 29, 2022.
-
Energy minister conducts surprise check on ‘samadhan saptah’ camp
Energy minister AK Sharma conducted surprise inspection of 33/11 KV sub-centre at Nadarganj, Amausi here on Monday. He inspected the first camp organised during the Vidyut Samadhan Saptah to redress the problems of the consumers and directed the officers to solve the issues on priority level. Sharma has also appealed the consumers to visit the camps being organised during Vidyut Samadhan Saptah and get their problems resolved.
-
Mahakumbh 2025: Submit proposal for Int’l airport at Prayagraj: U.P Dy CM Maurya
Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya chaired review meeting of preparations being made to organise Mahakumbh-2025 at Sangam city, here on Monday. At the ICCC auditorium located at the Mela area, the deputy CM ordered officials to start construction work of a four-lane road connecting to the airport at the earliest. Maurya asked the officials of the departments and the working agencies that all the works and projects should be completed well before Mahakumbh-2025.
-
Congress accuses Azad of speaking BJP’s language
Srinagar: Congress has lambasted former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad for saying that the Congress tally will fall further in the Parliament and the party will never have 350 seats in the Lok Sabha. Former J & K chief minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad had said that restoring Article 370 in J&K requires a two-thirds majority in the Parliament. Former J & K Pradesh Congress president, Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that leaders like Azad are responsible for Congress not performing well in Lok Sabha elections. “Time will prove him wrong.”
-
JKPCC chief Wani dares BJP to debate on development claims
JAMMU J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief Vikar Rasool Wani on Monday dared BJP for a debate on claims of developments in the state and called it a 'bluff master'. Wani and working president Bhalla addressed workers convention in Banihal in Ramban district. Wani launched a scathing attack against BJP and the parties that allied with the right-wing party in the past.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics