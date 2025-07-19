Fake CBI, IT officers nabbed for duping contractor in Pratapgarh

: Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district arrested five men on Friday who were pretending to be officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax Department. The group had tricked a contractor and stolen ₹5 lakh from him. The police also recovered ₹3.3 lakh in real currency, along with fake notes worth ₹3.68 lakh, six mobile phones, and fake ID cards. The police also recovered a motorcycle and fake ID cards claiming to be from the CBI and Income Tax Department. (For representation only)

Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kumar shared the details during a press briefing at the Sai Complex, Police Lines. He said the incident took place on July 14, when a contractor named Rajesh Tripathi from Mahuar, under Nagar Kotwali police station, was contacted by Ramvishal Tiwari. Tiwari claimed to help Tripathi find labourers and asked him to come to Udayadih.

When Tripathi arrived with a friend, a group of men on motorcycles stopped them. They pretended to be CBI and Income Tax officers and took away a bag containing ₹5 lakh in cash. The men told the contractor they were taking the money to the police station, but instead fled in the opposite direction.

A case was registered based on the contractor’s complaint. A joint team led by SHO Pankaj Rai of Patti police station and special team member Amit Kumar Chaurasia later arrested the five suspects near the Mahadaha canal bridge in the Nagar Kotwali area.

The accused were identified as, Brijesh Singh and Ramvishal Tiwari from BiBipur in Patti, Ramsakal Kewat from Baxa Qazi village in Newada, Jaunpur, Lallu Kewat from New Basti in Aaspur Devsara, Saifabad and Ranjeet Kumar Yadav from Paranuka Pura in Mauaima, Prayagraj

The police also recovered a motorcycle and fake ID cards claiming to be from the CBI and Income Tax Department. One more suspect is still on the run. Police said efforts are ongoing to catch him. The five arrested have been sent to jail after legal formalities were completed.