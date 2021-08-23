Home / Cities / Others / Fake currency racket busted in Delhi, cops recover cash worth over 4 lakh
Fake currency racket busted in Delhi, cops recover cash worth over 4 lakh

New Delhi: The city police’s special cell has busted a racket supplying fake currency notes after arresting two men, and recovered notes with a face value of around 4 lakh from the suspects
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 12:09 AM IST

New Delhi: The city police’s special cell has busted a racket supplying fake currency notes after arresting two men, and recovered notes with a face value of around 4 lakh from the suspects.

The police identified the two men as Mohammed Zakir and Alam.

The police said interrogations revealed that the suspects smuggled fake notes printed in Pakistan into the country via Bangladesh, and added that the syndicate has already circulated fake notes worth over 15 lakh in Delhi. Police said that all the fake notes were in denominations of 100 and 200.

During questioning, Zakir told the police that he received the fake notes from an associate in south-east Delhi’s Jamia Nagar and communicated with him on WhatsApp.

“The accused said they decided to circulate the fake notes in small denominations of 100 or 200, as no one would pay much heed to these small amounts and they can be easily circulated in the market,” a police officer said.

